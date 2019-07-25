GREENSBORO, N.C. — VERIFY is about separating fact versus fiction. It is geared toward things you've seen online or observed in your day-to-day lives.

This question came about from a viewer, as she was grocery shopping.

VERIFY QUESTION

"Hi, Meghann, this is Linda (Johnson) from Greensboro. I was shopping in Walmart the other day and noticed this slogan on the can -- from field to can in five hours. I was wondering -- is this true? Can you VERIFY?"

VERIFY SOURCE

Marilee McInnis - Walmart Corporate Affairs - Global Communications

VERIFY PROCESS

Walmart corporate affairs specialist Marilee McInnis explained the slogan's claim is true.

The tomatoes in the Great Value canned tomatoes are grown in Northern California. Farmers harvest the ripe tomatoes and then transport them to a nearby facility. That is where they are equality tested, gently cleaned, flash-steamed and prepared for canning. The entire process, she attested, takes five hours.

McInnis could not disclose the name of the supplier farm due to company policy but said it is in close proximity to the processing facility.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

Yes, the Great Value canned tomatoes are, according to Walmart, taken from the field and processed into the can within five hours.

