GREENSBORO, N.C. — Freedom isn't free, and the nation's brave troops prove that time and again on the battlefield.
Ahead of Veterans Day 2019, a Triad non-profit is supporting veterans' service and sacrifice through a public recognition and appreciation ceremony.
The non-profit American Heroes for NC is putting on the third-annual NC Veterans Awards Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Carolina Theater in downtown Greensboro. A cocktail hour begins at 5:30, followed by a recognition and awards presentation hosted by WFMY News 2 Good Morning Show anchor Meghann Mollerus.
There are three awards this year -- the Patriot Award, presented to an individual who served in the military with honor and distinction.
The Liberty Award will go to veteran-friendly company that has displayed consistent hiring of veterans.
The Freedom Award will go to an entrepreneurial company led by a veteran who served with honor.
Community members are invited to this celebration. Tickets cost $40 and are available on the Carolina Theater's website and box office. Sales benefit American Heroes for NC, a 501(c)3 that educates veterans about their post-military opportunities in the Triad.
