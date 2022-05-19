Honoring heroes: Veterans Appreciation Day back in person to celebrate NC military

After a pandemic pause, Veterans Appreciation Day will return to the Carolina Field of Honor on Armed Forces Day May 21.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Freedom isn't free, and for the more than 640,000 veterans estimated to live in North Carolina, they've sacrificed immeasurably to protect that freedom for the greater good.

The least we can do is say, "Thank you."

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on many outward displays of patriotism -- until now.

For the first time since 2019, Veterans Appreciation Day is back in the Piedmont Triad. It'll be a gathering filled with camaraderie, community and congratulations.

Saturday, May 21 is Armed Forces Day, an occasion on which to honor our heroes from all branches of the military. So, the local non-profit American Heroes For North Carolina is hosting a big bash at the Carolina Field of Honor.

"The ceremony starts at noon at the Carolina Field of Honor -- the most beautiful private memorial, I think, in the world. We're lucky to have it right here," said American Heroes for North Carolina president and founder Jim Hoffman.

He acknowledged the excitement of being able to celebrate our veterans and share gratitude, face to face.

"We invite all the veterans and their families to come out and have a great time and the community to come out and say, 'Thank you,' to our veterans," Hoffman said.

This year's Veterans Appreciation Day theme is an important one -- hiring veterans in the local workforce. Guests can expect a patriotic ceremony, music and the chance to talk to local heroes.

Event details: