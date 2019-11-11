KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A special Veterans Day ceremony will be held on Monday at the Carolina Field of Honor in Kernersville. The ceremony will begin at 11:00 AM.

The keynote speaker will be retired Marine Colonel Dan Camia and the National Anthem and Armed Forces Medley will be performed by Sereh Haley.

The ceremony will also feature color guards, bagpipes, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities to honor all those who serve our country, past and present.

The Carolina Field of Honor is the largest memorial to honor veterans on the East Coast outside of Washington D.C. and is located in Triad Park in Kernersville. The Memorial opened in 2014 and over 3,000 veterans are already enshrined at the monument. It is a symbol of historical fact that our community has the highest respect and honor to our Veterans. Visitors find The Carolina Field of Honor a sacred place for those we respect and honor. The memorial serves as a recreational retreat, or for ceremonies and events honoring those that serve.

The general public is invited to the special event to honor our heroes. The ceremony and parking are free and lawn chairs are encouraged. The event will take place rain or shine. For more information about the Carolina Field of Honor, click here.