How virtual meetings hurt your ability to read body language

It's convenient to meet virtually, but it does change the way you converse, with body language hints harder to read.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So much of our lives seems to be happening in front of a camera via Zoom or FaceTime since we’re all social distancing and staying at home because of the pandemic.

These restrictions have been a communication challenge since we’re looking at people through screens.

Now, that we’re nine months into our virtual lives, you might be curious to know the impact this is having on your ability to read body language.

I believe that your people reading skills can get a little rusty because you’re so focused on what you’re seeing on a screen as your parameters for body language interpretation.

So, when it comes back to in-person interactions, you might overly rely on the face. Particularly, if you don’t pay much attention to body language, to begin with.

But, there’s so much more to body language interpretation than reading the face. The head makes up about 20% percent of your body so from your shoulders to your feet, you’re missing important nonverbal information if you’re not paying attention.

You might not pay attention to other body languages that would either confirm or refute what you’re seeing in someone’s face. You might think that someone is angry, but their body language might suggest that they’re feeling nervous or uncomfortable. You might dismiss fidgety behavior or rocking side-to-side.

Make sure that you’re paying attention to the body language of the people who you live with and on the Zoom calls.

Keep in mind that body language is more than what you see on a screen. And have a little fun when you’re watching shows. Turn off the volume and watch body language. Then rewind the scene, turn up the volume and see if you’re right.