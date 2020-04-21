GREENSBORO, N.C. — President Donald Trump proclaimed April 19th through April 25th as National Volunteer Week. The purpose is to recognize the countless individuals who selflessly invest in the lives of others. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump is still encouraging "all Americans to observe this week by volunteering in service projects across our country and pledging to make service a part of their daily lives."

The Volunteer Center of Greensboro is on a mission "to strengthen our community by creating meaningful volunteer connections" in Guilford County. For National Volunteer Week, The Volunteer Center is partnering with several other nonprofit organizations to help provide safe volunteer opportunities amid the health crisis. Below, you'll find a list of volunteer opportunities and recommendations for the public.

The Volunteer Center of Greensboro recommends the following do not volunteer outside of the home:

People 65 and older

People who work with vulnerable populations

People suffering from asthma, uncontrolled diabetes, or heart disease

People who are immunocompromised

Women who are pregnant

If you can't volunteer in-person, The Volunteer Center of Greensboro recommends:

Send some cards to nursing homes

Become a Telecare volunteer with Senior Resources of Guilford

Volunteer for A Simple Gesture to help with their social media

Help NC African Services Coalition as a volunteer Graphic Designer

Online Tutor

BackPack Beginnings:

Urgent need for donations and weekend food bag distribution.

Warehouse, Food Prep and Distribution volunteers needed. Click here to see available shifts.

Donated Items Desperately Needed. Click here to view needed items and learn where to drop off.

Monetary donations. Click here to donate.

Weekend Food Bag Distribution:

Each Friday, volunteers are needed to help distribute weekend food to Guilford County families.

The shift is from 10:45-12pm and we need one-two people per site.

Please click here to see the feeding sites and to sign up. Details will be emailed to you before your shift.

Senior Resources of Guilford:

Volunteers are needed to help complete grocery shopping or picking up medications from the pharmacy for older adults. Available shifts: Monday-Friday- 2 people per shift 8:30am-11:30am 11:30-1:30pm 1:30pm-3:30pm 3:30pm-5:00pm

Must be 18 or older

Please contact Ashlyn at caregiver@senior-resources-guilford.org to learn more and sign up!

Monetary donations are greatly needed to purchase food for Meals on Wheels recipients. Click here to donate

Greensboro Urban Ministry:

Lunch packing and pantry volunteers needed.

Greensboro Urban Ministry is looking for volunteers to help pack and distribute packed lunches from 9am-1pm.

Volunteers needed in the Food Pantry to help from 9am-1pm and 1pm-4pm.

Please contact Gail Gore-Lewis at 336-553-2642

The Food Pantry is in special need of peanut butter, canned meat and canned fruit.

To make a donation to GUM's Food Programs, Please click here

American Red Cross:

Due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the American Red Cross strongly urges healthy individuals to give blood or platelets to help patients in need.

If you are healthy, feeling well and eligible to give blood or platelets, please make an appointment to donate as soon as possible.

Schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Volunteers are needed to greet and register blood donors and assist in the canteen area.

Blood Drive Volunteers can also choose to assist as a Blood Donor Screener where they will take temperatures of all donors before they enter the Blood Center.

Shifts are typically 4-6 hours and volunteers can sign up for shifts online that work with their schedule.

If you are interested in volunteering, please contact kasey.marshall@redcross.org or 336-646-4047.

Interested volunteers must apply online at redcross.org/volunteer

For a full list of other volunteer opportunities, click here.