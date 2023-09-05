Wake County Future Teachers Program to help students with career

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Wake County program is helping their students prepare for their future careers.
The 9th cohort of the district's Future Teachers Program officially signed their commitment Monday night.
The high school seniors will study education in college and receive training directly from the district so that when they graduate college, they'll be ready to step back into Wake County schools.
The district said more than 50 Wake County teachers have come through the program since 2019 and 16 new graduates will start next year.