You can join more than 23,000 walkers in more than 76 cities across the county, all to help protect the environment.

BAPS Charities Walk Green 2019 supports The Nature Conservancy's efforts to plant one billion trees by 2025. Event Coordinators Ekta Patel and Amrish Soni tell us how anyone can get involved.

Through the money raised by Walk Green 2019 will help plant 61,000 more trees this year. And over the last three years, 361,000 trees have been planted.

Walk Green 2019 will take place on Saturday, May 11th. Bur Mil Park in Greensboro. That's 5834 Bur-Mill Club Road, Greensboro, NC, 27410. Registration starts at 9 am. The walk begins at 10 am.

For more information visit BAPScharities.org/walk19greensboro