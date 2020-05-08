Tips for effective remote learning amid the COVID-19 crisis

Educators recommend setting a routine schedule and daily goals to ensure effective remote learning.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will kick off the start of the 2020-2021 academic year with at least nine weeks of remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The school board made the decision to transition to online coursework last week during a virtual meeting. The next step is to determine the public health metrics the school district will use to decide how and when to reopen schools safely for in-person instruction. As part of the district’s reopening plan, the earliest students would return to schools for in-person instruction would be October 20th.

GCS is joining 41 other school districts in North Carolina in starting with remote learning. GCS is the third largest school district in the state with approximately 10,000 employees. The school district also serves about 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools.

Here are some tips for effective remote learning: