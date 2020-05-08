Tips for effective remote learning amid the COVID-19 crisis

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will kick off the start of the 2020-2021 academic year with at least nine weeks of remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The school board made the decision to transition to online coursework last week during a virtual meeting. The next step is to determine the public health metrics the school district will use to decide how and when to reopen schools safely for in-person instruction. As part of the district’s reopening plan, the earliest students would return to schools for in-person instruction would be October 20th.
GCS is joining 41 other school districts in North Carolina in starting with remote learning. GCS is the third largest school district in the state with approximately 10,000 employees. The school district also serves about 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools.
Here are some tips for effective remote learning:
- Set a routine schedule.
- Set daily goals and expectations.
- Create the proper learning environment, such as desk and chair.
- Avoid distractions, such as cell phones, social media, and web surfing.
- Treat “online” work like “traditional” face-to-face courses.
- Be prepared for class with required learning materials and tools.
- Ensure proper internet connection in advance.
- Take a 30-45-minute mental health break.
- Use additional learning resources, if needed.
- Stay connected with the class using virtual engagement tools.
- Ask for help, if needed.
- Find an accountability partner.
- Meet schoolwork and personal deadlines.