Tips to avoid holiday gift card scams

Thieves are known to remove gift cards from the display rack and record the numbers associated with that card, including the activation PIN.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, online shopping is on the rise this year. With the holiday season in full swing, the Better Business Bureau is reminding shoppers to be on the lookout for gift card scams – online and at the store.

According to The National Retail Federation, Americans will spend about 27-billion on gift cards this holiday season. On average, shoppers will buy three gift cards and put about 50-dollars on each card.

Some of the top gift cards will come from restaurants, department stores, coffee shops, Visa, American Express, and other spending cards. If you choose to buy a gift card in-person at the store, the Better Business Bureau says, you should examine the card closely.

"Criminals have gotten really good at being able to shift the packaging around, record the number, and scrape off the silver for the security code,” said Lechelle Yates, Director of Communications with the BBB of Central and Northwest NC. “When you pick up the gift card, really look at it to see if the packaging is wrinkled or torn. But, be especially sure to look at the PIN. If the silver is scrapped off, that's a really good indication that a criminal has gotten to the card before you."

If anything looks suspicious, you should buy a different gift card and turn in the compromised card to the store's customer service desk.

If you choose to buy a gift card online, make sure you avoid phony websites. Some websites advertise special discounts and offers to steal payment card numbers or other personal information. Instead, the BBB recommends going directly to the merchant and purchasing the card from them.

Here are some other tips: