GREENSBORO, N.C. — A brutal heat wave is scorching more than half of the country, including right here in the Triad.

Heat-related illnesses and deaths are top concerns.

The CDC says more than 600 people are killed by extreme heat every year in the U.S.

Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness.

When heat stroke happens, the CDC says, the body temperature can rise to 106 or higher within 10 to 15 minutes.

If left untreated, heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability.

Heat exhaustion is another concern.

The body loses water and salt through heavy sweating, causing shock.

Those most at risk include infants, children, elderly, and outdoor workers.

The CDC offers the following tips to help beat the heat: