Ways to deal with someone being rude to you

Here are a few suggestions on how to respond to someone who's being rude. First, you might say, "What did you say?" Asking this question gets the person to repeat what they said. Repeating their words gets them to reflect on their words, and they can have an opportunity to change them. Second, you could say, "What's going on with you?" They'll usually respond with, "Nothing; why?" This would be your opportunity to reflect on their behavior by saying, "I'm asking because the way you answered or what you said isn't something you'd usually say. And it makes me wonder what might be happening with you". Third, you could ask, "What was that?" to get them to repeat and reflect.