Ways to deal with someone being rude to you

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sometimes, people are rude. And when you're not expecting it, it can be difficult to handle because you don't want to worsen the situation.
Here are a few suggestions on how to respond to someone who's being rude. First, you might say, "What did you say?" Asking this question gets the person to repeat what they said. Repeating their words gets them to reflect on their words, and they can have an opportunity to change them. Second, you could say, "What's going on with you?" They'll usually respond with, "Nothing; why?" This would be your opportunity to reflect on their behavior by saying, "I'm asking because the way you answered or what you said isn't something you'd usually say. And it makes me wonder what might be happening with you". Third, you could ask, "What was that?" to get them to repeat and reflect.
When being assertive, you want to ensure that your body language supports your words. This means you want to look confident by pulling your shoulders back, keeping your head level, making eye contact, and facing the person.
You want to soften your facial expressions to ensure you're not coming across as aggressive. This means no squinting eyes, tight lips when talking, or giving harsh looks. Additionally, ensure you're respecting personal space; if not, it can come across as aggressive. Finally, you want to maintain a neutral tone of voice.
