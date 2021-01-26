According to the U.S. Department of Defense, about 25-million people are victims of human trafficking around the world.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness about the different forms of human trafficking, also known as modern slavery, and educate people about the horrendous crime and how to spot it.

Human trafficking is a crime, in which force, fraud or coercion is used to compel a person to perform labor, services, or commercial sex. Victims can be anyone from around the world or right next door. That includes women and men, adults and children, citizens and noncitizens alike.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, about 25-million people are victims of human trafficking around the world. Instability caused by natural disasters, conflict, or a pandemic can increase opportunities for traffickers to exploit others. During the COVID-19 pandemic, traffickers are continuing to harm people by finding ways to innovate and even capitalize on the chaos of the global health crisis.

Despite the nearly worldwide adoption of international and domestic norms to address and prevent human trafficking, traffickers continue to exploit men, women, transgender individuals, and children in the United States and around the world.

"We do see, locally, human trafficking in some of the massage parlors,” said Detective Caroline Holliday with the Greensboro Police Department. “A lot of those are foreign born victims that come here with the promise of being paid for legitimate services. They amount an unrealistic repayable debt. We don't get a lot of cooperation from those victims for a number of reasons.”

In the Triad-region, the Greensboro Police Department is working around the clock to put a stop to human trafficking and other crimes. Detectives in the Family Victims Unit are tasked investigating all cases of domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse and crimes against juveniles to include child abuse, neglect, sexual molestations, abductions and deaths. Detectives also work out of the Guilford County Family Justice Center to provide comprehensive services to people of all ages affected by violence.

"Locally, you'll see young ladies, through all kinds of different life circumstances, who might end up in prostitution or meet someone that they think is a healthy relationship to begin with and then that leads them down a path of just making bad life decisions," Holliday said.

Everyone can play a part in ending human trafficking. During National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, you might want to consider getting involved to help combat the different forms of human trafficking. If you are in the United States and believe someone may be a victim of human trafficking, call the 24-hour National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or report an emergency to law enforcement by calling 911. Trafficking victims, whether or not U.S. citizens, are eligible for services and immigration assistance.