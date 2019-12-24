GREENSBORO, N.C. — Between your holiday parties, family obligations, and the pressure of finding the perfect gift, this time of year can go by in a flash. But, during the holiday season, you might want to consider giving to those suffering from hunger or homelessness.

Homelessness is a serious nationwide problem. According to The White House, over half a million people go homeless on a single night in the U.S. Approximately 65-percent are found in homeless shelters, and the other 35-percent are found on streets, sidewalks, parks, cars, or abandoned buildings. Hunger is another issue facing the U.S. According to Feeding America, 37 million Americans struggle with hunger, the same as the number of people officially living in poverty. In North Carolina, 1 in 7 people struggle with hunger, including more than 460,000 children. In Greensboro, more than 900 people go to sleep homeless in shelters, under bridges, in the woods, or in cars every night.

You can help fight homelessness or hunger by supporting the Greensboro Urban Ministry over the holiday season. The nonprofit organization works around the clock to raise awareness about the critical issues of hunger and homelessness, specifically in the Triad. The mission is "to express the love of God to our neighbors in need by offering food, shelter and solutions." Greensboro Urban Ministry is currently accepting donations for a food pantry as well as volunteers for special programs. For more information, click here.

Feeding America offers the following tips to help give back during the holidays: