GREENSBORO, N.C. — Between your holiday parties, family obligations, and the pressure of finding the perfect gift, this time of year can go by in a flash. But, during the holiday season, you might want to consider giving to those suffering from hunger or homelessness.
Homelessness is a serious nationwide problem. According to The White House, over half a million people go homeless on a single night in the U.S. Approximately 65-percent are found in homeless shelters, and the other 35-percent are found on streets, sidewalks, parks, cars, or abandoned buildings. Hunger is another issue facing the U.S. According to Feeding America, 37 million Americans struggle with hunger, the same as the number of people officially living in poverty. In North Carolina, 1 in 7 people struggle with hunger, including more than 460,000 children. In Greensboro, more than 900 people go to sleep homeless in shelters, under bridges, in the woods, or in cars every night.
You can help fight homelessness or hunger by supporting the Greensboro Urban Ministry over the holiday season. The nonprofit organization works around the clock to raise awareness about the critical issues of hunger and homelessness, specifically in the Triad. The mission is "to express the love of God to our neighbors in need by offering food, shelter and solutions." Greensboro Urban Ministry is currently accepting donations for a food pantry as well as volunteers for special programs. For more information, click here.
Feeding America offers the following tips to help give back during the holidays:
- Set up a holiday food drive. Get your neighbors together and start a neighborhood food drive. Click here for tips for the perfect holiday food drive to help your local food bank with what they need most. Then in the weeks leading up to the holidays, encourage your neighbors and family to help make a difference in your community.
- Teach your kids about hunger. Take a moment to remind your kids that they have a lot to be grateful for, while also encouraging empathy for others by teaching them about children who are facing hunger. Click here for a handy guide to get you started.
- Give a gift that gives back. We can't ignore that this is the season for giving, and often that results in an endless search of gifts for loved ones. This year, consider donating to Feeding America in honor of your friends and family. You will be spreading the love twice as far by giving meals to families who are in need and giving your loved one a meaningful gift. Click here to give a gift today.
- Volunteer! Grow your heart three sizes this year by giving just a few hours of your time to your local food bank or food pantry. It won't cost you anything, but the feeling of helping your neighbors in need during the holiday season is priceless. Click here to get in touch with your local food bank to learn more about volunteer opportunities.
- Express your gratitude. Creating a family gratitude journal is a great way to have meaningful conversations with your loved ones and reconnect during the holiday season.
- Make a difference online. There are lots of ways that you can help people facing hunger from the comfort of your own laptop. You can start an online fundraiser or add Feeding America as your charity of choice on Amazon Smile or eBay. Your actions may inspire friends and family to join you in the fight to end hunger.
- Send warm holiday wishes to a family struggling with hunger. Many families struggle to have carefree holiday celebrations when they don't know where their next meal will come from. Sending a thoughtful note is a simple way to let families in need know that you are thinking of them today and wishing them a brighter tomorrow.