GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the cold weather approaches, the Interactive Resource Center wants to make sure the homeless is prepared with shelter, food, and clothing.

The nonprofit's mission is to help end homelessness.

The latest North Carolina Coalition To End Homelessness report shows 9,314 people experienced homelessness in North Carolina on one night during the last week of Januray 2019.

Statistics also show more than 900 people go to sleep homeless in shelters, under bridges, in the woods or in cars every night in Greensboro.

For that reason, the IRC is holding a donation drive to collect warm items, such as coats and blankets, for the homeless.

You can help make a difference by donating the following items:

Blankets

Coats

Cereal Bars

Instant Grits

Mac and Cheese Cups

Snack Size Chips

Cookies

Pop Tarts

Napkins

Bowls

Plates

Forks

8 oz cups

to learn more about the IRC or the fight end homelessness, click here.