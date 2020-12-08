Recognizing National Health Center Week amid COVID-19 crisis

This year, the theme is: "Community Health Centers: Lighting the way for healthier communities today and in the future."

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — National Health Center Week is held August 9 – 15. It’s an annual celebration with the goal of raising awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades.

National Health Center Week has been celebrated for more than 30 years. This year, the theme is: "Community Health Centers: Lighting the way for healthier communities today and in the future." The goal is to enhance the visibility and profile of community, migrant, homeless, and public housing centers. The awareness campaign also focuses on building support for the health centers program.

During this year’s National Health Center Week, the public is encouraged to honor front line providers, staff, and patients who lost their lives during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. From the very beginning of the health crisis, Community Health Centers began finding innovative ways to provide preventative and primary care to patients. As a sign of remembrance, people are asked to light a candle for community health leaders and patients who fell victim to the virus.

Each day of NHCW 2020 is dedicated to a particular focus area:

Sunday, 8/9: Public Health in Housing Day

Monday, 8/10: Healthcare for the Homeless Day

Tuesday, 8/11: Agricultural Worker Health Day

Wednesday, 8/12: Patient Appreciation Day

Thursday, 8/13: Stakeholder Appreciation Day

Friday, 8/14: Health Center Staff Appreciation Day

Saturday, 8/15: Children’s Health Day

Community Health Centers serve about 30 million people nationwide, regardless of insurance status. The medical clinics focus on building healthier communities by preventing and managing chronic diseases and providing access to food and housing resources.

United Health Centers, a Federally Qualified Health Center, is celebrating NHCW with a list of week-long activities and programs for the public in Winston-Salem. United Health Centers mission is “to provide equitable care that builds healthier communities.”

“NHCW is always an exciting time for Community Health Centers,” said LaShun Huntley, CEO of UHC. “We have planned several events to celebrate, support, and bring awareness to health and wellness in the community even through these Covid 19 times.”

UHC's activities and events for the week-long celebration include:

Monday, 8/10: "Ask the Provider" 6:00 p.m. on Zoom Meeting ID 98086596217

Tuesday, 8/11: Staff Appreciation Day

Wednesday, 8/12: Proclamation Presentation from Mayor Joines at 2101 Peters Creek Parkway at 9:00 a.m. and Elected Official Appreciation Day

Wednesday, 8/12: Free COVID-19 testing at Cleveland Homes 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, 8/13: Virtual Fitness with UHC on UHC Facebook Live at 11:00 a.m. United Health Centers-WS and Patient Appreciation Day

Friday, 8/14: Children’s Health Day