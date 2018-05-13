So today we're joined by Jill White-Huffman Licensed Professional Counselor and Marriage Family Therapist for ways to show mom love on her special day.

So what makes mothers so special?

#1. They gave us life and continue to pray for us when others may forget.

#2. They are irreplaceable. All children desire to know their biological moms.

# 3. They are not perfect but desire only the best for us with the hope of reducing generational patterns.

# 4. They love unconditionally for so many reasons. Moms are most often selfless and put our needs first. However, needs can be confused with desires

# 5. They love us when it is obvious that we are struggling to love ourselves. When this happens it may cause distance, stress and/or strain in the relationship.

# 6. They choose to love us even during tough times

What are some things we can do to express our love to Mom?

#1. Buy or make a special card.

#2. Cook her a nice meal or take her out to eat.

#3. Make a photo album with your favorite pictures of her or the two of you.

#4. Spend quality time with her on her special day.

#5. Purchase a unique gift or gift card.

#6. Tell her you love her.

#7. Fill a jar with sticky notes full of genuine messages of love and support.

To learn more about Jill visit her website.

© 2018 WFMY