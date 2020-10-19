October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

In Forsyth County, there were 1,057 complaints for domestic violence protective orders in 2019. At least 712 reports have been filed so far this year.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — President Donald Trump recently proclaimed October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 10-million people in the U.S. suffer from some form of domestic violence annually. Statistics also show 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience abuse at the hands of a romantic partner each year.

In Forsyth County, there were 1,057 complaints for domestic violence protective orders in 2019. At least 712 reports have been filed so far this year between the months of January and August.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners recently approved a resolution recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The purpose is to challenge the public to work together to find ways to prevent domestic violence and help those possibly experiencing the heinous crime.

Forsyth County is recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month through a social media campaign on Facebook and Twitter. Purple ribbons will also be tied around the home of the Safe on Seven building on Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Domestic Violence Awareness vehicle will also be displayed outside the facility.

Forsyth County is preparing to transition the Safe on Seven Domestic Violence Center to the nationally recognized Family Justice Center model. It will be a one-stop location to serve those impacted by different types of interpersonal violence with services and support provided by many partner agencies.

“Domestic violence isolates victims from friends, co-workers and family, even more so during this time of COVID-19,” said Family Justice Center Director DeWanna Hamlin.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Women’s Health, more than 15-million children in the U.S. live in homes where domestic violence has occurred at least once, leaving the children at greater risk of repeating the cycle by entering into an abusive relationship or becoming abusers themselves.

Abuse can be physical, financial, sexual, emotional, verbal, or psychological. Abusive partners typically try to establish or gain power and control through many different methods, at different moments.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). The call is free and confidential. Those experiencing domestic violence can also find help at Safe on Seven located at 725 N. Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem. You can also call the office at 336-776-3255 from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The 24-Hour Family Services Domestic Violence Crisis Line is 336-723-8125.

Here are some common warning signs of domestic violence:

Telling you that you never do anything right.

Showing extreme jealousy of your friends time spent away from them.

Preventing or discouraging you from spending time with friends, family members, or peers.

Insulting, demeaning, or shaming you, especially in front of other people.

Preventing you from making your own decisions, including about working or attending school.

Controlling finances in the household without discussion, including taking your money or refusing to provide money for necessary expenses.

Pressuring you to have sex or perform sexual acts you're not comfortable with.

Pressuring you to use drugs or alcohol.

Intimidating you through threatening looks or actions.

Insulting your parenting or threatening to harm or take away your children or pets.

Intimidating you with weapons like guns, knives, bats, or mace.

Destroying your belongings or your home.