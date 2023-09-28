Ways you can rely on your neighbors for National Good Neighbor Day

Blanca Cobb said it starts with being a good neighbor.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Good Neighbor Day. With busy lives with family responsibilities and work obligations, sometimes we forget that we have neighbors and can count on them.

Being a good neighbor is important if you want a good neighbor. Neighbors look out for each other and their homes. Sometimes, they even look out for each other's kids and pets. A neighbor can make a difference in how much you enjoy living in your apartment complex or neighborhood. And how safe you feel in your home.

Neighbors are more than the people who live beside you. Neighbors can become friends you can count on to help you out in a pinch, from borrowing an egg to turning off your outdoor water faucet. Neighbors can become valued people in your life who you hang out with. Keep noise levels down and control your pets by monitoring where your pet goes to the bathroom and not jumping on others.

Here are a few ways to be a good neighbor. Besides being friendly, you can be a good neighbor by offering a hand,

such as checking their mail when they're out of town. You can look out for their home and tell them if you see anything strange around them. You can

