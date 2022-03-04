Why Do You Wear Team Colors: Blanca Cobb

Hats, shirts, face paint, gets fans so excited before games!

The historic rivalry between UNC and Duke played out on the court last night for the first time ever in the NCAA tournament. A close game with UNC edging out Duke to solidify their spot in the championship game Monday night.

Whether at home, in a bar, or at New Orleans’ Ceasar’s Superdome, jazzed fans were glued to the game. With a quick view of fans, you saw a sea of Carolina Light Blue or Duke Blue on shirts, hats, and faces.

When you feel strongly about a sports team, you wear gear with their logo to represent your pride in the team. It’s a statement to the world that you belong to something larger than yourself.

There are different reasons why people feel so strongly about their teams. Since we’re talking about college hoops, here are a few reasons why people might feel proud of their college teams. It could be a family tradition, where grandparents, parents, siblings, or children attended. Some people might feel passionate about a particular college because they’re the first in their family to attend college. For others, it might represent a new beginning or start to adulthood. Different people have different reasons.

Sports bring people together. Think about it. You tend to watch sports with other sports fans. You’re watching the games together. You’re celebrating together. And you’re comforting each other when the games don’t turn out the way you’d like. You have a sense of family and instant community.