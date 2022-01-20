Schools, roads, and possibly more snow | Thursday updates

Just as crews clean up icy roads, more winter weather could be on the way.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Will we see another winter storm? The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking the possibility of some more snow showers heading our way.

Guilford County School officials said most schools are operating under remote instruction Thursday. This does not include the nine early colleges. All in-person athletic and extracurricular activities are canceled for Thursday and Friday. The second-largest district in the Triad, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, will stay closed for a third day as crews are still plowing icy neighborhood roads. Here's a list of closings/delays/remote learning for all Triad public schools.

Greensboro city crews continue to put forth their best efforts to clear all the troublesome roads.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 20, 2022

7:45 a.m. -- Meteorologist Christian Morgan says it looks like our chances for weekend snow are "dwindling," but more winter weather is still possible. He says the system looks to be trending east of Greensboro. Things could change over the next 48 hours, so stay with us for updates. Check out our latest update on roads, schools, and weather in our digital newscast.

7:05 a.m. -- Not all streets are clear. It's the reason why Guilford County Schools decided to go remote again today.

Why did @GCSchoolsNC go remote today Masonic Dr is a great example where some spots of the street and other spot still have a layer of ice on them. Be careful driving or walking as you leave for working the morning. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/pBcC7204vw — Ryan Gavette (@RyanGavette) January 20, 2022

7:00 a.m. -- WFMY crews got a look at some secondary streets that are still icy this morning.

Some secondary street in @greensborocity are slick, this is video from the intersection of Masonic Dr and Amesbury Rd where. @WFMY @IMcMillerNews pic.twitter.com/pbfTc0M3rf — Ryan Gavette (@RyanGavette) January 20, 2022

5:30 a.m. -- Winston-Salem will resume garbage collection Thursday, Jan. 20, the city said on Twitter. If your garbage is normally collected on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, put your garbage out.

Recycling collection resumes today.

Yard waste, leaf, and brush collection are suspended until January 24.