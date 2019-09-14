GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fiesta taco
Ingredients:
- Breast chicken strips
- Fine diced Veggies (squash, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and tomatoes)
- Cup of Spanish rice
- Tortilla bowl
- Spinach cheese sauce
- Procedure
Instructions:
- In a pan cook chicken until is fully cooked and then add all veggies and stir.
- All flavors combine and veggies are cook but firm. In the bowl set rice (previously warmed)
- Then set the chicken and veggies on top and add some of spinach cheese sauce on top.
Fajita Taco Salad
Ingredients:
- Chicken or steak strips
- ¼ cup sliced green peppers
- ¼ cup sliced onions
- ¼ cup diced tomatoes
- Shredded lettuce
- Sour cream
- Shredded cheese
- Guacamole
- Taco salad bowl
Instructions:
- In a pan cook chicken until is fully cooked and then add all veggies and stir.
- All flavors combine and veggies are cook but firm.
- In the taco salad set the meat with the veggies.
- Topped with some lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Mexico City Tacos
Ingredients:
- 8 oz Flank steak fine chopped
- 4 corn tortillas
- Cilantro
- Onions
- Lime
Instructions:
- Grill steak until is fully cooked
- warm tortillas and make tacos with the meat
- add some cilantro and onions on top, lime juice and some salsa
Tacos al Pastor
Ingredients:
- 1 pound marinated Pork steak
- Cilantro finely chopped
- Onion finely chopped
- 10 mini corn tortillas
- Pineapple tidbits
Instructions:
- In a pan grill the meat until golden then add pineapple and set aside
- on the pan with the grease left from grilling
- warm the tortilla (it will get red spots on it)
- set the tortillas around the plate to prepare the tacos