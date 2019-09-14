GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fiesta taco

Ingredients: 

  • Breast chicken strips
  • Fine diced Veggies (squash, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and tomatoes)
  • Cup of Spanish rice
  • Tortilla bowl
  • Spinach cheese sauce
  • Procedure

Instructions:

  • In a pan cook chicken until is fully cooked and then add all veggies and stir. 
  • All flavors combine and veggies are cook but firm. In the bowl set rice (previously warmed)
  • Then set the chicken and veggies on top and add some of spinach cheese sauce on top.

Fajita Taco Salad

Ingredients:

  • Chicken or steak strips
  • ¼ cup sliced green peppers
  • ¼ cup sliced onions
  • ¼ cup diced tomatoes
  • Shredded lettuce
  • Sour cream
  • Shredded cheese
  • Guacamole
  • Taco salad bowl

Instructions:

  • In a pan cook chicken until is fully cooked and then add all veggies and stir.
  • All flavors combine and veggies are cook but firm. 
  • In the taco salad set the meat with the veggies.
  • Topped with some lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Mexico City Tacos

Ingredients: 

  • 8 oz Flank steak fine chopped
  • 4 corn tortillas
  • Cilantro
  • Onions
  • Lime

Instructions:

  • Grill steak until is fully cooked
  • warm tortillas and make tacos with the meat
  • add some cilantro and onions on top, lime juice and some salsa

Tacos al Pastor

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound marinated Pork steak
  • Cilantro finely chopped
  • Onion finely chopped
  • 10 mini corn tortillas
  • Pineapple tidbits

Instructions:

  • In a pan grill the meat until golden then add pineapple and set aside
  • on the pan with the grease left from grilling
  • warm the tortilla (it will get red spots on it)
  • set the tortillas around the plate to prepare the tacos