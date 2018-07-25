GREENSBORO, N.C. - Back-to-school shopping season is here and it's one of the most expensive times for parents, students, and teachers.

According to the National Retail Federation, the total spending for K-12 schools and college combined is projected to reach $82.8 billion this year.

That's nearly as high as last year's $83.6 billion.

"With the economy thriving thanks to tax reform and growing consumer confidence, we expect to see a very strong season," said Matthew Shay, NRF President and CEO. "College spending is expected to be at its highest level ever, and back-to-school will be one of the three highest years on record. Whether shoppers buy now or wait until the last minute, retailers are ready with everything they need for a successful start of the school year."

Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average $684.79 each, compared with last year's $687.72 for a total of $27.5 billion.

Back-to-school shoppers plan to spend hundreds of dollars on basic school supplies and electronics, such as computers, calculators, or phones.

"The biggest change we are seeing in back-to-school spending this year is coming from electronics," said Mathews. "Items like laptops, tablets and smartphones are now an everyday part of household life and aren't necessarily a purchase parents save for the start of the school year, resulting in the slight decrease in spending for this category."

Back-to-school supplies can add up and WFMY News 2 wants to lend a helping hand with it's 22nd Annual "Tools For School" Drive.

WFMY News 2 will kick off it's "Tools For School" Drive on Wednesday in hopes of providing the basic school supplies children need to succeed in the classroom.

Large boxes will be stationed at participating Walmart stores until August 26th to collect donated school supplies from the public, such as notebooks, pencils, backpacks, lunchboxes, and more.

Since 1996, more than 650,000 students have benefited from the "Tools for School" campaign.

All of the school supplies collected from the drive will be distributed to students and teachers in need across the Triad.

Tools for School Wish List:

Backpacks

Crayons

Notebook Paper (wide and college ruled)

Colored Markers

Black and Blue Ink Pens

Hole Reinforcers

Colored Pencils

Pocket Folders

#2 Pencils

Rulers

Student Safety Scissors

Highlighters

Three Ring Binders (1-2-3 inch)

T134 Calculator

Marble Composition Books (black & white)

Graph Paper

Spiral Notebooks (single, 2-subject, 3-subject)

Glue Sticks

T183 Scientific Calculator

Subject Dividers

Erasers, pencil top

Erasers, pink pearl

Pencil Bags

6" Protractor/Compass

Index Cards

Assignment Book

Pencil Sharpener

Sticky Notes

Band-Aids

Paper Plates

Hand Sanitizer

Box of Tissue

Paper Towels

Dry Erase Markers

Zip-log bags (quart or gallon size)

Wipes

Here's a list of participating Walmart locations:

Walmart Supercenter Store #1132

1226 East Dixie Drive

Asheboro, NC 27203

(336) 626-0004

Walmart Supercenter Store #1287

3141 Garden Road

Burlington, NC 27215

(336) 584-6400

Walmart Supercenter Store #3612

530 So. Graham-Hopedale Road

Burlington, NC 27217

(336) 226-1819

Walmart Supercenter Store #1558

304 E. Arbor Lane

Eden, NC 27288

(336) 623-8981

Walmart Store #1498

3738 N. Battleground Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27410

(336) 282-6754

Walmart Supercenter Store #5320

121 W. Elmsley Drive

Greensboro, NC 27406

(336) 370-0775

Walmart Supercenter Store #1842

4424 West Wendover Avenue

Greensboro, NC 27407

(336) 292-5070

Walmart Supercenter Store #3658

2107 Pyramid Village Blvd.

Greensboro, NC 27405

(336) 375-5445

Walmart Supercenter Store #4477

2710 North Main Street

High Point, NC 27265

(336) 869-7638

Walmart Supercenter Store #1613

2628 South Main Street

High Point, NC 27263

(336) 869-9633

Walmart Supercenter Store #2793

1130 South Main Street

Kernersville, NC 27284

(336) 992-2343

Walmart Supercenter Store #6789

204 Ingram Drive

King, NC 27021

(336) 296-6041

Walmart Supercenter Store #1322

160 Lowes Boulevard

Lexington, NC 27292

(336) 243-3051

Walmart Supercenter Store #3305

6711 NC Highway 135

Mayodan, NC 27027

(336-548-6540

Walmart Supercenter Store #5346

1318 Mebane Oaks Road

Mebane, NC 27302

(919) 304-0171

Walmart Supercenter Store #1096

261 Cooper Creek Drive

Mocksville, NC 27028

(336) 751-1266

Walmart Supercenter Store #2704

1021 High Point Road

Randleman, NC 27317

(336) 495-6278

Walmart Supercenter Store #3304

1624 NC #14 Highway

Reidsville, NC 27320

(336) 349-6569

Walmart Supercenter Store #3770

19265 Jeb Stuart Highway

Stuart, VA 24171

(276) 694-2520

Walmart Supercenter Store #3503

1585 Liberty Drive, Suite #1

Thomasville, NC 27360

(336) 474-2239

Walmart Supercenter Store #1849

320 East Hanes Mill Road

Winston-Salem, NC 27105

(336) 377-9194

Walmart Supercenter Store #2472

4550 Kester Mill Road

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

(336) 760-9868

Walmart Supercenter Store #3626

3475 Parkway Village Ct.

Winston-Salem, NC 27127

(336) 771-1011

