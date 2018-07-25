GREENSBORO, N.C. - Back-to-school shopping season is here and it's one of the most expensive times for parents, students, and teachers.
According to the National Retail Federation, the total spending for K-12 schools and college combined is projected to reach $82.8 billion this year.
That's nearly as high as last year's $83.6 billion.
"With the economy thriving thanks to tax reform and growing consumer confidence, we expect to see a very strong season," said Matthew Shay, NRF President and CEO. "College spending is expected to be at its highest level ever, and back-to-school will be one of the three highest years on record. Whether shoppers buy now or wait until the last minute, retailers are ready with everything they need for a successful start of the school year."
Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average $684.79 each, compared with last year's $687.72 for a total of $27.5 billion.
Back-to-school shoppers plan to spend hundreds of dollars on basic school supplies and electronics, such as computers, calculators, or phones.
"The biggest change we are seeing in back-to-school spending this year is coming from electronics," said Mathews. "Items like laptops, tablets and smartphones are now an everyday part of household life and aren't necessarily a purchase parents save for the start of the school year, resulting in the slight decrease in spending for this category."
Back-to-school supplies can add up and WFMY News 2 wants to lend a helping hand with it's 22nd Annual "Tools For School" Drive.
WFMY News 2 will kick off it's "Tools For School" Drive on Wednesday in hopes of providing the basic school supplies children need to succeed in the classroom.
Large boxes will be stationed at participating Walmart stores until August 26th to collect donated school supplies from the public, such as notebooks, pencils, backpacks, lunchboxes, and more.
Since 1996, more than 650,000 students have benefited from the "Tools for School" campaign.
All of the school supplies collected from the drive will be distributed to students and teachers in need across the Triad.
Tools for School Wish List:
- Backpacks
- Crayons
- Notebook Paper (wide and college ruled)
- Colored Markers
- Black and Blue Ink Pens
- Hole Reinforcers
- Colored Pencils
- Pocket Folders
- #2 Pencils
- Rulers
- Student Safety Scissors
- Highlighters
- Three Ring Binders (1-2-3 inch)
- T134 Calculator
- Marble Composition Books (black & white)
- Graph Paper
- Spiral Notebooks (single, 2-subject, 3-subject)
- Glue Sticks
- T183 Scientific Calculator
- Subject Dividers
- Erasers, pencil top
- Erasers, pink pearl
- Pencil Bags
- 6" Protractor/Compass
- Index Cards
- Assignment Book
- Pencil Sharpener
- Sticky Notes
- Band-Aids
- Paper Plates
- Hand Sanitizer
- Box of Tissue
- Paper Towels
- Dry Erase Markers
- Zip-log bags (quart or gallon size)
- Wipes
Here's a list of participating Walmart locations:
Walmart Supercenter Store #1132
1226 East Dixie Drive
Asheboro, NC 27203
(336) 626-0004
Walmart Supercenter Store #1287
3141 Garden Road
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 584-6400
Walmart Supercenter Store #3612
530 So. Graham-Hopedale Road
Burlington, NC 27217
(336) 226-1819
Walmart Supercenter Store #1558
304 E. Arbor Lane
Eden, NC 27288
(336) 623-8981
Walmart Store #1498
3738 N. Battleground Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27410
(336) 282-6754
Walmart Supercenter Store #5320
121 W. Elmsley Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
(336) 370-0775
Walmart Supercenter Store #1842
4424 West Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27407
(336) 292-5070
Walmart Supercenter Store #3658
2107 Pyramid Village Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27405
(336) 375-5445
Walmart Supercenter Store #4477
2710 North Main Street
High Point, NC 27265
(336) 869-7638
Walmart Supercenter Store #1613
2628 South Main Street
High Point, NC 27263
(336) 869-9633
Walmart Supercenter Store #2793
1130 South Main Street
Kernersville, NC 27284
(336) 992-2343
Walmart Supercenter Store #6789
204 Ingram Drive
King, NC 27021
(336) 296-6041
Walmart Supercenter Store #1322
160 Lowes Boulevard
Lexington, NC 27292
(336) 243-3051
Walmart Supercenter Store #3305
6711 NC Highway 135
Mayodan, NC 27027
(336-548-6540
Walmart Supercenter Store #5346
1318 Mebane Oaks Road
Mebane, NC 27302
(919) 304-0171
Walmart Supercenter Store #1096
261 Cooper Creek Drive
Mocksville, NC 27028
(336) 751-1266
Walmart Supercenter Store #2704
1021 High Point Road
Randleman, NC 27317
(336) 495-6278
Walmart Supercenter Store #3304
1624 NC #14 Highway
Reidsville, NC 27320
(336) 349-6569
Walmart Supercenter Store #3770
19265 Jeb Stuart Highway
Stuart, VA 24171
(276) 694-2520
Walmart Supercenter Store #3503
1585 Liberty Drive, Suite #1
Thomasville, NC 27360
(336) 474-2239
Walmart Supercenter Store #1849
320 East Hanes Mill Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
(336) 377-9194
Walmart Supercenter Store #2472
4550 Kester Mill Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
(336) 760-9868
Walmart Supercenter Store #3626
3475 Parkway Village Ct.
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
(336) 771-1011