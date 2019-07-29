GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time to think about back-to-school.

WFMY News 2 is holding its 23rd annual "Tools for School" drive.

It's all about providing basic school supplies to help children succeed in the classroom.

The "Tools For School" drive kicks off on Tuesday, July 30th and runs through August 27th.

You can lend a helping hand by dropping off school supplies in the "Tools for School" bins while shopping at participating Walmart stores.

You can also invite your business, church or civic organization to hold a "Tools for School" collection drive.

It's easy to organize a school supply collection drive.

All of the school supplies collected through "Tools for School" stay in the communities in which they are collected, for distribution by local school districts.

Since 1996, more than 675,000 students have benefited from "Tools for School."

Walmart, Box Board Products, and Walker's Express, Inc. are proud partners of the 2019 WFMY News 2 "Tools for School" campaign.

Tools for School Wish List

Backpacks

Crayons

Notebook Paper (wide and college ruled)

Colored Markers

Black and Blue Ink Pens

Hole Reinforcers

Colored Pencils

Pocket Folders

#2 Pencils Rulers

Student Safety Scissors

Highlighters

Three Ring Binders (1-2-3 inch)

T134 Calculator

Marble Composition Books (black & white)

Graph Paper

Spiral Notebooks (single, 2-subject, 3-subject)

Glue Sticks

T183 Scientific Calculator

Subject Dividers

Erasers, pencil top

Erasers, pink pearl

Pencil Bags

6" Protractor/Compass

Index Cards

Assignment Book

Pencil Sharpener

Sticky Notes

Miscellaneous Items for the Classroom:

Band-Aids

Paper Plates

Hand Sanitizer

Box of Tissue

Paper Towels

Dry Erase Markers

Zip-log bags (quart or gallon size)

Wipes

Tools for School Collection Sites:

Randolph County:

Walmart Supercenter Store #1132

1226 East Dixie Drive

Asheboro, NC 27203

(336) 626-0004

Walmart Supercenter Store #2704

1021 High Point Road

Randleman, NC 27317

(336) 495-6278

Guilford County:

Walmart Supercenter Store #1287

3141 Garden Road

Burlington, NC 27215

(336) 584-6400

Walmart Supercenter Store #3612

530 So. Graham-Hopedale Road

Burlington, NC 27217

(336) 226-1819

Walmart Store #1498

3738 N. Battleground Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27410

(336) 282-6754

Walmart Supercenter Store #5320

121 W. Elmsley Drive

Greensboro, NC 27406

(336) 370-0775

Walmart Supercenter Store #1842

4424 West Wendover Avenue

Greensboro, NC 27407

(336) 292-5070

Walmart Supercenter Store #3658

2107 Pyramid Village Blvd.

Greensboro, NC 27405

(336) 375-5445

Walmart Supercenter Store #1613

2628 South Main Street

High Point, NC 27263

(336) 869-9633

Forsyth County:

Walmart Supercenter Store #1849

320 East Hanes Mill Road

Winston-Salem, NC 27105

(336) 377-9194

Walmart Supercenter Store #2472

4550 Kester Mill Road

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

(336) 760-9868

Walmart Supercenter Store #3626

3475 Parkway Village Ct.

Winston-Salem, NC 27127

(336) 771-1011

Walmart Supercenter Store #2793

1130 South Main Street

Kernersville, NC 27284

(336) 992-2343

Walmart Supercenter Store #6789

204 Ingram Drive

King, NC 27021

(336) 296-6041

Davidson County:

Walmart Supercenter Store #1322

160 Lowes Boulevard

Lexington, NC 27292

(336) 243-3051

Walmart Supercenter Store #3503

1585 Liberty Drive, Suite #1

Thomasville, NC 27360

(336) 474-2239

Rockingham County:

Walmart Supercenter Store #3305

6711 NC Highway 135

Mayodan, NC 27027

(336-548-6540

Walmart Supercenter Store #3304

1624 NC #14 Highway

Reidsville, NC 27320

(336) 349-6569

Alamance County:

Walmart Supercenter Store #5346

1318 Mebane Oaks Road

Mebane, NC 27302

(919) 304-0171

Davie County:

Walmart Supercenter Store #1096

261 Cooper Creek Drive

Mocksville, NC 27028

(336) 751-1266

Patrick County:

Walmart Supercenter Store #3770

19265 Jeb Stuart Highway

Stuart, VA 24171

(276) 694-2520

How to organize a school supply collection drive: