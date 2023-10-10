See Who's Turning 2 in the Triad | Oct. 10

Text the word 'BIRTHDAY' to 336-379-5775 to feature your 2-year-old every Tuesday on The Good Morning Show!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's Tuesday and time to see who's Turning 2!

You send in the pictures and then we all get to be part of the celebration! Let's see this week's group of birthday kiddos:

Dillon from Reidsville turned 2 on October 7.

He celebrated his birthday in Reidsville with his family.

Happy Birthday, Dillon!

Cosmo from Greensboro turns 2 on October 10.

He loves cars, counting, and his big sister.

Happy Birthday, Cosmo!

Zymir from Burlington turns 2 on October 11.

He will be celebrating with his family and favorite friend from Paw Patrol.

Happy Birthday, Zymir!

Send in your pictures of your little one turning 2! Email them to whosturning2@wfmy.com.

Be sure to include your child's first name, birth date, hometown, and a fun fact or two.

Please only send personal pictures, we cannot accept professional photos.

