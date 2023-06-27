What goes into making risky decisions

There are a few different reasons why some people will take risks while others don't.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The implosion of the Titanic submersible has generated talk about risk-taking. While some people enjoy psychologically and/or physically dangerous activities and decisions, others not so much. And this got us thinking about what goes into making these decisions.

There are a few different reasons why some people will take risks while others don't. Personality traits, upbringing, and variations in stress levels all play into risk levels. Someone more extroverted and open to experiences might take more risks than someone more neurotic. If someone were raised in a home where mom and dad tended to be more conservative, they'd be less likely to take risks. Additionally, some people aren't bothered by the consequences of risks, while others are.

Not all risks are created equally. People have different tolerance levels for risks. They might be ok with taking financial risks but not physical risks like rock climbing or swimming with sharks. In contrast, others won't risk their wallet but will risk their heart for love. People make decisions based on their definitions of risk and reward for each activity.

Here are a few key factors to help you decide to take a risk. First, you should understand the risk that you're going to take. Are you fully informed about the potential rewards (financial, personal, and achievement) and negative consequences, and how likely they are to occur? Second, are there other ways to get the same outcome with less risk? Third, get a second opinion to help you evaluate the situation. Lastly, what's the long-term impact of the risk? Is it something that you can live with?