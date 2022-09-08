What hand holding has to do with relationships

It's National Hand Holding Day and Blanca Cobb explains what hand holding says about relationships if anything at all.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Hand Holding Day. What does hand holding say about relationships? If anything at all. Hand holding shows an emotional connection between people. Not only do you see parents and young children hold hands, but sometimes parents and older children hold hands too. For young children, there’s a safety factor where parents want to keep them close. Some friends hold hands. So do couples.

The more romantic hand hold is when fingers are interlaced and palms touch. There’s more skin-to-skin contact, which stimulates the release of bonding hormones. A variation of this handhold is interlaced fingers without palms touching, or one partner has fingers loosened but not touching the back of the hand. Another hand hold is more of a finger hold or finger grasp but still maintains a connection between the couple.

One way to figure out if someone doesn’t want to hold your hand is if their fingers and palm are outstretched and trying to keep away from yours. Another way to know if someone isn’t interested in holding hands is if they continuously loosen their grip to where your hands fall apart from each other and make no attempt to reengage the hand hold.