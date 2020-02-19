At some point, you'll say something that you wish you didn't. You might wonder if the person realized what you said. Typically, someone will look confused or surprised. They might stop talking, pull their face and chin back, eyebrows furrow, their face might elongate, eyes widen or they might get flustered. If they don't say anything, should you? In most cases, yes. Just because they don't draw attention to it doesn't mean that they didn't hear what you said. Here are some suggestions on what you might say. "Oh, I didn't mean that..." "I meant..." "I can't believe that I just said that." "I'm embarrassed, I didn't realize..." "I didn't mean it the way that it sounded." "Let me explain..."

