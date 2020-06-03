Have you ever been called a liar when you told the truth? This is the question I posted on my social media pages and the responses were revealing. I was surprised that many people have been in this situation. Many felt hurt or frustrated that they weren't believed. I wanted to know how they handled this situation. What's interesting is that almost everyone said that they explained the truth, but didn't over-explain. And if they still weren't believed then they dropped it. What's even more interesting is that's exactly what truth-tellers do. If you're telling the truth then you explain the situation, present facts or evidence if you want to back up what you're saying. Truth tellers convey the truth. They don't try to convince you of the truth. The main reason is that they know they're telling the truth and feel comfortable with you not believing them.

If you're wondering why would someone call you a liar when you're telling the truth, there are a few reasons. They might have been lied to by other people in their lives and assume that you're like them. Perhaps, they don't like you or trust you, and no matter what you say, they won't believe it. Or, they might be projecting how they feel about themselves onto you. This means that if they lie then they might be thinking that you lie to.

If you find yourself in this situation then you should think about if the relationship or friendship is right for you. Having to justify all that you say can be exhausting and unnecessary.

