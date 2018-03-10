WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- It's not often that you're talking about what's new at a town with "old" in it's name but Old Salem is debuting new programs and exhibits this season. They're calling it the NEW Old Salem - an all-day experience for families at the living museum and gardens.

Unlike other museums that instruct people "don't touch," they're asking them to "please touch," with hands-on workshops, buildings and stores. The 16 new programs are part of Salem Saturdays in Autumn.

Here are some of the things you and your family can do at Old Salem this season:

“Salem Sleuth”: Let the little ones enjoy Salem while they keep their eyes open in our scavenger hunt.

“Winkler Bake Day”: Saturday is bake day at Winkler Bakery and a great time to actually see the beehive oven in action!

Single Brother’s House: Sit, lie down, open drawers, and journal in the unmarried men’s communal living quarters. See what it was like to actually live in the 1700’s. Don’t miss our new “Salem Waterworks” Exhibit or our textile craftsperson working the loom.

Boy’s School: Experience the all new Cabinet of Curiosities while you listen to a selection of Moravian music. Impromptu concerts played on our piano forte are not uncommon.

Vogler Gunshop: Don’t stand to close to the coals while you watch our master craftspeople prepare metalwork.

T. Bagge Pottery: Always an exciting time in our new workshop, Get messy while you join our master craftspeople in creating our special Salem pottery.

