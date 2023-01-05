Why teens take part in possibly deadly social media challenges

Many parents may not realize that your teen's brain isn't fully developed until age 25. They may not fully understand the repercussions of their risks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina teen is recovering in the burn unit at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill after a TikTok challenge gone wrong. The sixteen-year-old teen received third-degree burns to over 75% of his body after he sprayed a highly flammable paint into a lighter that ignited, and the paint can exploded.

You might be wondering why teens get involved in seemingly dangerous situations. Realize that what seems like common sense to you as a parent may not be for your teen. Many parents may not realize that your teen's brain isn't fully developed until age 25. This means that they may not fully understand the repercussions of their risks. Additionally, they often think about the social aspect of the challenges, meaning the glory, and not what could go wrong.

Here are a few suggestions to help keep your teen safe. Use real-life stories to start conversations with teens about these dangerous TikTok challenges. You can ask them what they know and understand about them and why they think other teens take these risks. Talk about what's actually happening due to these challenges – kids are getting hurt and dying. Talk about that; sometimes, that aren't any do-overs or take-twos. Participating in these dangerous challenges can change their life permanently. Many times, teens might not feel like taking part in the challenges but don't know how to say no. So, role play ways that they can be assertive and say no.

Some parents wonder if installing a monitoring app on their teens' phones would be helpful. Monitoring your teen's online activities is an individual parental choice and isn't without controversy. Talking about

why you're watching and how your teens can earn your trust by making smart decisions can go a long way in keeping them safe. Make your decision based on your child's maturity level, impulse control, assertiveness level, need for social approval, and ability to think through their choices and consequences.