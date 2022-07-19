Why you should follow through with communication

Some people are hesitant to follow up because they feel like it's your responsibility to get back to them.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — To get ahead in life, you got to be persistent. One way to be persistent is to follow up. But, some people aren’t too keen on following up regardless of whether following up will help them get what they want, like a job. They’d rather wait until you follow up with them.

Some people are hesitant to follow up because they feel it’s your responsibility to get back to them. If you don’t, the thinking is that it’s unimportant to you. Or that the answer is “no.” And either assumption can be completely wrong. Someone may not follow up with you because they forgot. Or they’re out of town. Or they didn’t get the message. Or they’re thinking about it. Or a million other reasons. In my opinion, it’s in your benefit to follow up if the person’s response will impact your life with, say, a job, raise, promotion, opportunity, or date.

There are a few benefits of following up. When you follow up, you’re letting the other person know that the contact, communication, and message are important to you. You’re letting them know that you care. Following up, let them know that you’re committed and value the communication. In the business world, you’re letting them know that you want the business.

Reframe any negative thoughts you have about “following up.” Instead of thinking that you’re being a pain for following up, think that you’re letting the other person know you’re interested. And following up is a way to show your interest. Instead of thinking that you’re bothering them, consider your follow-up a gentle reminder to take action. People tend to appreciate it when you follow up because it triggers their memory of what they need to do.