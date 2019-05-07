Everyone gets mad from time to time, but not everyone seeks revenge when they get mad at their partner. Well, except for one woman in Clearwater, Florida who allegedly gave a $5,000 tip on a $55 bill at a restaurant on her boyfriend's credit card. Serina Wolfe was arrested and charged with felony grand theft.

You seek revenge when you want to save face and get back at the person who hurt you. It's a way to even the playing field when you've been bested. However, when you seek revenge you tend to get all consumed with getting back at the person. And there isn't a way for you to live peacefully when you're consumed with planning, plotting and executing your plans for revenge.

Realize that when you make the choice to seek revenge then you're choosing a consequence. You just don't know what the consequence will be. Remember that anger is temporary. When you eventually calm down, you take take back what you did. The responsibility to calm down is yours. It's important to manage your emotions before you act. When you're angry, your limbic system, which is the control panel for your emotions, is activated and takes over the thinking part of your brain, which is your cortex. Figure out what you have to do to decrease your anger: exercise, count to 10, take deep breaths, walk away, talk to a friend.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you. While you're on my page, I'd appreciate if you give my page a "like".