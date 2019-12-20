WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 1.2 mile section of Business 40 through downtown Winston-Salem closed for a major facelift last year. The goal is to ensure the new Business 40 functions safely and effectively for the next 50 years – the typical lifespan of an interstate highway. Crews are currently focused on paving, building the concrete median, installing lights, installing brick veneer, and putting the final touches on parts of the roadway.

When it comes to the nearly 100-million dollar project, motorists can expect to see big changes in January. Crews will open Brookstown Avenue, Cherry Street, and Marshall Street. The Business 40 name will also change to Salem-Parkway in 2020. Since the corridor is getting a brand new name, NCDOT says, the exit numbers will also change.

"We do not want to startle drivers," said Larry Shaver, NCDOT Resident Engineer. "We want to alert them that this is a work in progress and to expect sudden exit sign changes from the new to the old. We anticipate the work from U.S. 52 to the eastern split and back will be complete in the New Year, depending on the weather. Crews will then move to the west side of the project and change the exit numbers between Cloverdale Avenue and Interstate 40."

Crews were planning to make the changes to the exit numbers earlier this week. NCDOT postponed the work due to the recent rainy weather. Once the work begins in early 2020, drivers are encouraged to practice patience and remain alert to help minimize confusion. If the weather cooperates, NCDOT says, the project will be complete in the late winter of 2020. To learn more about the Business 40 Improvements Project, click here.