WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- There's an awesome opportunity for you to land a job Saturday, October 27, 2018.

A Triad church is connecting you to companies looking to hire. It's part of New Jerusalem Cathedral West's Move Action Day.

Pastor Erick Pryor leads the church and its mission to put people back to work. Pryor says recruiters from Triad companies and agencies from across the state will be there to interview, hire and help job seekers with their resume writing among other things.

"It's a hand up to help people get back up on their feet that probably lost a job or are in need of a job and we bypass some of those other constraints that you might see with other job fairs, so if someone has a previous record or something of that nature," said Pryor.

The 2018 Job and Resource Fair is free and lunch is also provided. Plus, Pryor says they're offering other resources that you may not expect.

"We try to take away all the excuses that you normally might have when it relates to going to a job interview," said Pryor. "If you don't have clothes, we help you get the clothes that you need; if you need a resume made or updated we help you with that and of course those recruiters are right there on site to help you with getting a job as well."

You may find your next job at the New Jerusalem Cathedral West Job and Resource Fair this Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. It's from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church which is located at 3665 Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem.

© 2018 WFMY