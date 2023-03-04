What to expect this season at Winston-Salem Dash and Greensboro Grasshopper baseball stadiums

The home openers are just around the corner and both teams are coming in swinging with new items this year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The home opener for the Winston-Salem Dash is April 11th.

For the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the opening day is April 18th.

While the season is about to walk up to the mound, the team's staff have been hard at work.

General Manager and President, Donald Moore, said there are new upgrades that were done in the facilities for the players.

"There's a lot of things going on behind the scenes that we've been working on since September," said Moore. "We also added high-speed wifi around the stadium."

The hopper's bat dog, Willie May, was also hard at work in the offseason.

"I think people get a kick out of Willie May and actually we're working on a new little trick for her, I can't promise we will have it but hopefully we will," said Moore.

Moore said there will also be new food items to watch out for, a throwback game honoring the former Greensboro Bats, and expect fun promotions like Two Dollar Tuesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, and Sundays are family days where kids can run the bases during the pregame.

The hoppers team store will have more inventory than they've ever had.

They're not the only ones with new things this season, at the Winston-Salem Dash stadium, there are 2 bars that have been revamped and a brand new speakeasy vodka bar.

Of course, the adults won't be the only ones having fun.

Dash President and General Manager, Brian Deangelis, said they will be throwing bigger promotion nights like having animatronic dinosaurs.

"There is a tiny baby dinosaur, that when you walk by it, it might pee on you, or it might not, it sprays out a little bit," he said.

There are also plans for a princess night.

"We're also going to have a horse and carriage on the concourse going around," said Deangelis. "Your princess can ride around on the carriage and there are several different sections that will represent different princess areas."

He also mentioned having a snow machine for that night.

Also, when you go to the baseball game, you will likely be grabbing food. This year's new items are expected to be a home run.

"When I got here I asked, 'what are we known for?', we didn't really get much of an answer and I am like we got to change that, so we brainstormed some ideas and we came up with 15 new food items just for this year," said Deangelis.

That includes Philly cheesesteaks, foot-long Flaming Hot Cheetos corndogs, spaghetti ice cream, and backed potato ice cream.

There will also be live music at the stadium Thursday through Saturday, you can bring your dog every single Thursday and the dogs can run the bases post-game.

There are also eight specialty jerseys, 3 of which have not yet been released.

Deangelis said they're also increasing the number of fireworks, going from 11 fireworks shows, to now 35 this season.

There are also a lot of behind the scene improvements, like new railing and better wifi.

Both stadiums are ready for opening night and say they're ready to put on a show.

"We want to make sure we represent everybody in this community, have something for every single person to do, and feel safe and fun to come here all the time," said Deangelis