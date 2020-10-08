Winston-Salem Dash to giveaway 1,000 free face masks

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash baseball team is partnering with Truist and Wake Forest Baptist Health to hold a free face masks giveaway. Dash worked with Hanesbrands to produce the cloth mask with the new team logo.
Health officials say everyone should wear a mask in public settings and stay at least 6 feet away from other people the help slow the spread of COVID-19. According to the CDC, people who do not have symptoms and do not know that they are infected can spread the virus.
“Our community has really stepped up throughout the pandemic by taking the proper steps to try and minimize transmissions,” said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. “Wearing masks is critical to our public health right now. We are excited to be able to provide fans with free with Dash-branded masks.”
If you plan on attending the face mask giveaway, you might want to consider arriving early. The giveaway is limited to the first 1,000 guests and only one mask can be redeemed per guest.
Fans will also receive an informative flyer outlining the best ways to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hanes Team store will be open for fans to purchase Dash merchandise. Proper social-distancing and CDC recommended safety measures will be followed during the giveaway.
"We want to be here as a great community member and support our community," said Dash Vice President, Corey Bugno. "The BB&T Ballpark, now Truist Stadium, is a place where people come to get away from the real world and enjoy the atmosphere with their family and friends. We can't bring them here right now, but we are going to try to bring the stadium to them as much as we can."
The giveaway is on Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or until supplies run out. Masks will be given out at The Hanes Team store, right inside of the main gate at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem.