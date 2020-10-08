Winston-Salem Dash to giveaway 1,000 free face masks

Fans will also receive an informative flyer outlining the best ways to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash baseball team is partnering with Truist and Wake Forest Baptist Health to hold a free face masks giveaway. Dash worked with Hanesbrands to produce the cloth mask with the new team logo.

Health officials say everyone should wear a mask in public settings and stay at least 6 feet away from other people the help slow the spread of COVID-19. According to the CDC, people who do not have symptoms and do not know that they are infected can spread the virus.

“Our community has really stepped up throughout the pandemic by taking the proper steps to try and minimize transmissions,” said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. “Wearing masks is critical to our public health right now. We are excited to be able to provide fans with free with Dash-branded masks.”

Happening today. The Winston-Salem Dash baseball team is holding a free face masks giveaway at Truist Stadium from 11am to 3pm. @WFMY #Get2It pic.twitter.com/Ub7qBX0PVd — kandacereddtv (@KandaceReddTV) August 10, 2020

If you plan on attending the face mask giveaway, you might want to consider arriving early. The giveaway is limited to the first 1,000 guests and only one mask can be redeemed per guest.

Fans will also receive an informative flyer outlining the best ways to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hanes Team store will be open for fans to purchase Dash merchandise. Proper social-distancing and CDC recommended safety measures will be followed during the giveaway.

Here’s a look at the Dash mask. The Dash team partnered with Hansebrands to produce the cloth face mask with the new team logo. Today’s giveaway is limited to the first 1,000 guests @WFMY #Get2It pic.twitter.com/qgSwrOuQkM — kandacereddtv (@KandaceReddTV) August 10, 2020

"We want to be here as a great community member and support our community," said Dash Vice President, Corey Bugno. "The BB&T Ballpark, now Truist Stadium, is a place where people come to get away from the real world and enjoy the atmosphere with their family and friends. We can't bring them here right now, but we are going to try to bring the stadium to them as much as we can."