WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The RiverRun International Film Festival today announced the full lineup of films for the 22nd anniversary Festival, running March 26 – April 5, 2020. This year RiverRun will screen 173 films, including 77 features and 96 shorts from 42 countries.

RiverRun will kick off Opening Night with two films on Thursday, March 26, both presented by PNC. The first film is MILITARY WIVES, which tells the story of a group of women on the home front while their partners are away serving in Afghanistan who form a choir and quickly become a media sensation. Featuring Kristen Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan, this utterly charming film from Peter Cattaneo (The Full Monty) will have audiences laughing and crying in equal measure.

The second opening night film is HE DREAMS OF GIANTS, which follows directors Keith Fulton and Lou Pepe 15 years after the making of their successful documentary Lost in la Mancha as they revisit their subject, director Terry Gilliam, as he once more attempts to complete his long-awaited The Man Who Killed Don Quixote. The result is a cinematic journey of obsession, pathos, and humor.

The Festival will close on April 5 with DREAM HORSE, presented by Susan Gray Law. Starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis, this Sundance standout tells the story of a Welsh cleaner and barmaid who decides to breed a racehorse in her small village. As the horse rises through the ranks, Jan (Collette) and the townspeople are pitted against the racing elite in a race for the national championship.

In between, the Festival will feature a wide variety of features, documentaries, shorts and animation in competition programs, as well as many films in the non-competition section.

RIVERRUN TICKETS & INFO:

All regular Festival screenings are $12 for adults and $10 for students (students must purchase tickets in person and present a valid student ID to receive discounted price). Matinees are priced at $6 for all films screened Monday – Friday before 5:00 pm.

This year is the availability of the Ticket Sampler - it is available for purchase from any RiverRun box office, or online here, and costs $108 ($120 value).

For more information about the many benefits of becoming a RiverRun member, visit www.riverrunfilm.com/donate. Pre-Festival tickets are available at the Stevens Center Box Office or by calling 336-721-1945. A list of box office locations for the dates of the Festival itself can be found at https://riverrunfilm.com/buy-tickets/.