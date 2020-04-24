WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's true! We are all doing things differently now! The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we shop, hang out, eat! And it's changed the way we apply for jobs too!

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools has hundreds of open positions. You can apply for one Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the district's virtual job fair.

We spoke with the district's Chief Human Resources Officer about some of the perks of interviewing for jobs online.

"One of the advantages is that you're not having to travel, you're not having to wait to talk to people in lines. You may have to wait in a chatroom for a little bit for someone to be free to talk to you. But I think it's an efficient way to learn more about our district," said Jevelyn Bonner-Reed. "You also don't have to get dressed up, you can be in your pajamas and get online."

The district is dividing the job fairs into three different areas by job category:

Elementary School Jobs

Secondary School Jobs

Operations and Central Operations Positions

WSFCS is looking to fill several open positions for teachers, bus drivers, custodians, human resources staff, translators, and special education helpers.

Bonner-Reed says all applicants should be ready for the virtual job fair as you would any other interview.

"Think of the typical questions that you would get asked at a career fair. Put those in a word document and have those things typed out so it's a simple cut and paste for you and that may help it go much faster," she said.

The big takeaway is to sign up ahead of time and write down your questions so there are no awkward pauses between you and the interviewer. It's a chatroom, so be chatty. Ask questions and make sure you explain your skills. The hiring managers on the other side of the computer will have your application or resume on hand to follow along with you as you chat about your qualifications.

WSFCS is hosting the virtual job fair this Saturday, April 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can apply online by clicking here!

