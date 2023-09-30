x
Winston-Salem shooting leaves one injured

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police officers responded to Glencoe Street to assist EMS on an assault call. 

Police said while on their way to the scene, EMS upgraded the call to a shooting. 

Officers arrived and located a 32-year-old man in the living room suffering from a single gunshot wound to his shoulder area.

Police said EMS took the man to a hospital for treatment and the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

Investigators believe it is an isolated incident and not a random act. 

Police are still on scene and the investigation is in its early stages. 

WFMY News 2 will keep you updated as we learn more.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. 

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. 

Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the

Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.  Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online.

