Winston-Salem shooting leaves one injured

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police officers responded to Glencoe Street to assist EMS on an assault call.
Police said while on their way to the scene, EMS upgraded the call to a shooting.
Officers arrived and located a 32-year-old man in the living room suffering from a single gunshot wound to his shoulder area.
Police said EMS took the man to a hospital for treatment and the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.
Investigators believe it is an isolated incident and not a random act.
Police are still on scene and the investigation is in its early stages.
WFMY News 2 will keep you updated as we learn more.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.
Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the
Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online.
