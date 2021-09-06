Winston-Salem: Pandemic Rent and Utilities Assistance Application Fair Saturday

What to expect and bring if you need help covering these bills

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. low-income Winston-Salem residents who are behind on rent or utilities can apply for assistance at the Benton Convention Center.

Staff will be on-site to assist and free parking is available at the Sixth-Cherry/Trade parking deck across from the convention center.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides help with rent and utilities including electricity, water, sewer/wastewater, natural gas, propane, and internet.

The program is open to all renters in Forsyth County who have been economically impacted by the pandemic.

Fair organizers are asking that applications come at designated times based on the first letter of their last names:

A through H come between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. ;

I through P come between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Q through Z come between 11 a.m. and noon.

The fair will run until 1 p.m. to ensure everyone has time to apply.

Applicant should bring:

Identification for themselves and co-applicant such as a driver's license, state ID card, military ID card, or passport. Other forms of identification can include a birth certificate, medicare, or medicare card, or a signed social security card. ID cards issued by employers or religious organizations and places of worship are also acceptable forms.

Proof of income such as pay stubs from the last 230 days, 2020 W-2 form, award letters for SSI, SSDI, or child support.

Their lease agreement.

An eviction notice, or statement or bill from their landlord or utility company showing what they owe.

A letter of termination, or self-written statement of financial hardship.