Home Fires: What you need to know to stay safe during the holiday season

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you have a Christmas tree for the holiday season, you need to know the do's and don'ts to remain safe. Although Christmas tree fires are not common, when they do occur, they are dangerous.

On average, 1 of every 52 reported home Christmas tree fires resulted in death. That's according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Statistics also show a heat source too close to the Christmas tree causes 1 in every 4 winter fires.

Fire officials say you should make sure your tree is at least 3 feet away from heat sources. That includes fireplaces, radiators, space heaters, candles or heat vents. You should also make sure your tree does not block exits.

"Make sure you water your tree daily,” said Dwayne Church, Deputy Chief of Greensboro Fire Department. “Cut an inch or 2 off from the trunk. Then, put the tree in a Christmas tree stand. Make sure you have a stable stand. Make sure the tree is very stable when you put it up.”

You should get rid of your tree after Christmas or when it is dry. As you continue to deck the halls for the holidays, fire officials say, you should remember to be fire smart throughout the winter season.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, more than half of the home decoration fires in December are started by candles. Statistics show an average of 79-hundred home candle fires are reported each year, with the top two days being Christmas and Christmas eve.

The number one rule to remember is to keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that burns. When it comes to decorating with holiday lights, you should read the manufacturer's instructions for the number of light strands to safely connect.

Some other home fire risks and dangers include heating equipment, electrical fires, carbon monoxide, and generators.

“Don't use generators or propane heaters indoors,” said Church. “Make sure you keep those outside and the exhaust pointed away from any windows or doors. We would highly recommend all of our residents purchase a CO monitor.”