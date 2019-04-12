WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has declared December 1st - 7th as Winter Weather Preparedness Week. He is encouraging North Carolinians to plan and prepare now, before potentially dangerous winter weather arrives.

"Now is the time to make a plan so that you and your family are ready when winter weather arrives," said Governor Cooper.

Governor Cooper is also urging residents to monitor changing weather conditions by listening to local forecast and paying close attention to winter weather warnings.

Each year there are six to 12 winter storms in the Piedmont, 12 or more winter storms in the mountains and four or fewer winter storms that impact the coastal counties. When winter storms are expected residents should monitor local media weather reports and pay attention to winter weather warnings.

August Vernon is the director of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Office of Emergency Management. He says some areas already have seen early rounds of winter weather.

"We want all residents to be sure they are prepared for winter weather," said Vernon. "Take time now to review emergency plans, update emergency supply kits and always stay informed about weather forecasts."

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center are expecting a weak El Niño pattern to develop and influence weather conditions this winter. Kevin Kalbaugh is a meteorologist for North Carolina Emergency Management. He explains how the pattern favors wetter-than-normal conditions across the southeastern United States during the winter months.

"A wetter-than-normal winter does not necessarily mean a snowier winter," said Kalbaugh. "Long-range snow forecasts are pretty much impossible, but we have an increased potential of seeing above normal precipitation between December and February."

The North Carolina Office of Emergency Management offers the following winter weather preparedness tips:

Always keep at least a three-day supply of nonperishable food in your home.

Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Properly vent kerosene heaters and keep any electric generators outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Never burn charcoal indoors.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio to monitor for changing weather conditions.

Keep alternative heating sources and fire extinguishers on hand. Be sure your family knows how to use them.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first aid kit and road map.

Make an emergency supplies kit for your pet and include medical records, first aid kit, enough canned/dry food and water for three to seven days and pet travel bag or carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time.

Ensure your pet has a well-fitting collar.

Bring pets inside when temperatures drop below freezing.

Move livestock and other animals to a sheltered location with food and water.

Download the ReadyNC mobile app to have easy access to information about shelter locations, forecasts, road conditions, power outages and more.

The difference between a winter storm watch, warning, and advisory:

A Winter Storm Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for either heavy snow, sleet or freezing rain within the next 48 hours,

A Winter Storm Warning is issued when at least 3 inches of snow and/or ice accumulations of ¼" or more are likely within the next 24 hours,

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued when 1 to 3 inches of snow or ice accumulations of less than ¼" are expected within the next 24 hours, causing travel difficulties.

Winter driving safety tips:

If you must travel during bad weather, emergency officials remind motorists to leave plenty of room between you and other vehicles and, if driving on snow- or ice-covered roadways, reduce your speed.

If conditions worsen, pull off the highway and remain in your vehicle. Do not set out on foot unless you can see a building close by where you can take shelter.

Winter weather tips to protect pets:

For more information on how to prepare for winter storms, check the ReadyNC mobile app or visit ReadyForsyth.org or ReadyNC.org. Emergency Management also posts updated information on its ReadyForsyth Facebook page.