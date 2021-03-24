Spring cleaning 101: the best ways to get rid of winter in your home

Laura Redd details how to go beyond the surface in your deep clean for spring.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Spring has sprung and the extra sunlight has exposed all the dust bunnies your home collected during the winter. Time to get cleaning!

Laura Redd with Laura Redd Interiors laid out some spring cleaning hacks to wipe away winter.

Redd said spring cleaning should go beyond the surface. It's time to move the furniture, clean out the cobwebs from behind the drapes and take down the art to clean the glass.

She also recommends cleaning your windows inside and out, and don't forget about the blinds. Here's a trick to clean the blinds without taking them down.

Wrap a pair of tongs with two wash cloths with rubber bands, grip the tongs on the blinds and slide.

This time of year is also great to clean out the closet, but it can be tough deciding what to keep, throw out or donate.

Redd suggests turn the hangers in the opposite direction and when you wear a piece of clothing, rehang it in the right direction. At the end of the season, you'll know exactly what you've worn and what you haven't.

Redd also said don't forget your bathrooms, linen closets, and laundry room.