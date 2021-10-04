Hundreds of breast cancer survivors and supporters raise $35,000 to help women get life saving screenings

The money funds the Cone Health Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Alight program which helps women in need, get life-saving breast cancer screenings

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every year hundreds of breast cancer survivors and supporters join together in the fight against breast cancer. The Women’s Only 5K Walk and Run was virtual again this year due to the pandemic.



The event ended Sunday with 898 registered racers raising $35,203.58.

All money raised benefits the Cone Health Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Alight Program which helps women, who otherwise could not afford it, receive lifesaving breast cancer screenings, along with financial assistance, and support.

Jill McAllister is the race director for the Women's Only 5K. She said people from across the Triad and as far away as Denver, Colorado participated.

McAllister also said the number of racers was up from last year along with the total dollar amount raised. An amazing 150 participants were breast cancer survivors and more than 700 people walked or ran to show their support.

"The spirit and determination of our racers is always so inspiring, but never more so than the last two years during COVID-19. I am so grateful to all of our participants for keeping this event and this tradition alive. I cannot wait for our 30th race in 2022," said McAllister.



The date for the next race is already set. The Women's Only 5K will return in person on October 1, 2022, in a new location for its 30th-anniversary celebration. The Women's Only moves to the Cone Health Women's and Children's Center at Moses Cone off North Church Street in Greensboro.