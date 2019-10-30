GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you are still searching for a fright-filled Halloween experience, you might want to consider visiting Woods of Terror on Church Street in Greensboro.

The haunted thrill park opened for the 28th season on Friday, September 20th.

"Even if you've been to Woods of Terror before, you're in for a treat this Fall because we have lots of new attractions," said owner and monster manager Eddie McLaurin. "This season opens with a professionally designed Third Dimensions attraction, and some frightening changes to our rabid creatures too!"

Woods of Terror has been recognized as one of America's most popular haunts, and has been featured in Haunted Attraction Magazine.

This year, there's even more opportunity to be scared. But, of course, Woods of Terror isn't for everyone.

"Don't come out here if you're faint of heart, because this year, Woods of Terror is going to be especially gruesome!", said McLaurin.

Woods of Terror is recommended for adults and teens only. No one under 13 years old. The park is expected to remain open well beyond Halloween, and into November.

For more information about Woods of Terror or to purchase tickets, click here.