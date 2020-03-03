It's National Words Matter Week. So we're looking at the words that can undermine your message. When you use words like "probably", "maybe", "might", "possibly," - when you're trying to come across as confident, they totally undermine you. Let me give you an example. Your boss asks if you can complete the project within two weeks and you say, "I'm pretty sure I can do that." The "pretty sure" isn't 100% confident. You can leave doubt in your boss's mind of your capability and commitment. Instead, use words that signal action and confidence. I"I will," "I can," 'It'll get done," "Consider it completed."

Your body language can either support or betray what you're saying. There's a difference in telling your boss that "I'll get it done," while looking away from him. Versus saying, "I'll get it done," while looking away and shrugging your shoulder.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you.