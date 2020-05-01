When you hear the word "communication", you tend to think of words or what's said. But, communication is more than words. It's body language, paralanguage, facial expressions, gestures. Your body language can add emphasis to what you're saying such as showing excitement when you talk about a fun vacation. Or, it can detract from your message by showing negativity.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you. While you're on my page, please give it a "like".