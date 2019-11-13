We constantly hear "to be kind" to everyone. It might seem like a simple thing to do - to be kind. Say or do nice things. But, not everyone will be kind to you.

It's important to be kind because kindness sets an example of the way people should be treated. When you treat people with kindness you're saying that you value them as a person. Kindness begets kindness. When you treat someone with kindness, they're more likely to kind in return and to others. Also, you'll tend to be kinder to yourself when you make mistakes.

You can't always be kind as you're be experiencing many different emotions. Being kind more often than not should be your goal. You're human, so of course, you'll have other emotions like anger. But, you're in charge of how you respond to negative emotions. You can take a time-out or a break until you calm down. Then re-engage with the person when you're more likely to be kind.

If someone isn't kind to you then you have a few choices. You can respond kindly. You can tactfully speak up for yourself. You can disengage with that person until they can treat you kindly. If they're constantly being mean and won't change their behavior towards you then cut them off. Being a kind person doesn't mean that you take everything that someone dishes out.

