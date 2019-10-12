GREENSBORO, N.C. — Our troops lay down their lives in the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The least Americans can do is lay down wreaths on their graves this Christmas.

That's the goal of Wreaths Across America. The national organization will host wreath-laying ceremonies across the country on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. The Greensboro chapter's event is at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, where approximately 1,100 local veterans have their final resting place.

The organization's mission is to remember those who served our country, honor our military and their families and teach children about our freedom and those who protect it.

The Greensboro chapter started when two friends, U.S. marine Wade Harvey and Mike Lapeirre teamed up to teach their own children about service and sacrifice. They learned Greensboro was not participating in Wreaths Across America. They wanted to change that. For five years since, it has been a reality.

Harvey and Lapeirre are aiming to raise $20,000 this year to ensure each veteran grave at Forest Lawn has a wreath. To sponsor a wreath, do so here.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event. Forest Lawn Cemetery is located at 3901 Forest Lawn Drive in Greensboro. WFMY News 2's Meghann Mollerus is honored to introduce the guest speaker.

